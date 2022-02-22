© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

After first deadline, what bills are still alive at the Iowa State Capitol?

Published February 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Phasing in a flat income tax, banning trans girls from playing women's sports and allowing parents to sue educators over obscene content are some of the proposals that have cleared the first legislative hurdle.

Last Friday, the Iowa Legislative session saw its first big deadline for new legislation. The so-called "funnel" means any bill that didn't make out of committee — with a few exceptions — is dead.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer convenes a table of reporters to walk us through what made it, what didn't and what it will mean as prospective changes to Iowa law inch toward the governor's desk.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter for Iowa Public Radio
  • Katie Akin, statehouse reporter for Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief for The Cedar Rapids Gazette

