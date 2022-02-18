A conversation with Anita Hill and a field trip to the Ripple bus

Thirty years ago, she faced down an all-male, all-white Senate Judiciary Committee. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with educator, advocate and author Anita Hill.

On this episode of River to River, we listen back to Kieffer's conversation with Hill about her latest book, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." In it, Hill draws on her decades as a teacher and legal scholar to explore the sweeping impact of gender-based violence, why it persists and what we can do to protect future generations.

Later on, listeners meet an Iowa family who plans to travel North America in their school bus home for the next two years.

The first segment with Anita Hill first aired on October 7, 2021. The second segment first aired August 2, 2021.

