A bill to let parents sue over obscene schoolbooks has advanced at the Statehouse

Published February 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Erin Murphy of The Gazette about education proposals at the Iowa Statehouse. Then, Linh Ta of Axios Des Moines discusses teaching Black History Month under Iowa's new law targeting critical race theory. Erin Jordan of The Gazette describes the Iowa DNR plan to evict park rangers from government-owned houses in state parks.

Later in the podcast, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller warns us about romance scams and we learn about Iowa State University's one-of-a-kind project for global historic preservation projects.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Linh Ta, reporter, Axios Des Moines
  • Erin Jordan, investigative reporter, The Gazette
  • Tom Miller, Iowa Attorney General
  • Ted Grevstad-Nordbrok, community and regional planning, faculty coordinator, Iowa State University
  • Tony Dehner, host, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
