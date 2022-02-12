A bill to let parents sue over obscene schoolbooks has advanced at the Statehouse

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Erin Murphy of The Gazette about education proposals at the Iowa Statehouse. Then, Linh Ta of Axios Des Moines discusses teaching Black History Month under Iowa's new law targeting critical race theory. Erin Jordan of The Gazette describes the Iowa DNR plan to evict park rangers from government-owned houses in state parks.

Later in the podcast, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller warns us about romance scams and we learn about Iowa State University's one-of-a-kind project for global historic preservation projects.

Guests:

