Don't squash the vibe

Before we light our jack-o'-lanterns, let's talk pumpkins.

On this episode, we talk with Iowa State University extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil and professor of horticulture Cindy Haynes. We learn how to grow and care for pumpkins, and what to do with them after Halloween.

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