Closer I am to vine

Often called the "queen of climbers," clematis are known for their beautiful blooms and ability to add height to your garden. These vining members of the buttercup family make a beautiful addition to almost any yard and they are in full bloom right now. Cindy Haynes, professor of Horticulture at Iowa State University and Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist join the program to tell us about growing and caring for clematis.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

