Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Leaf me alone

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

We've reached peak fall color across the state and leaves are dropping. On this Horticulture Day, Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil to talk about fallen leaves, fall cleanup and overwintering tender perennials

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Garden Variety HorticultureFall GardeningTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
