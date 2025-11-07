Leaf me alone

We’ve reached peak fall color across the state and leaves are dropping. On this Horticulture Day, Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil to talk about fallen leaves, fall cleanup and overwintering tender perennials

