© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

A look at plant disease trends this year

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published November 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

It may be hard to remember now, but Iowa had a wet summer with quite a bit of severe weather. That’s an equation that adds up to plenty of plant diseases. Chelsea Harbach of the ISU plant and insect diagnostic clinic will be here to tell us about 2024’s greatest hits when it comes to plant disease.

Harbach will also share more about plant disease & insect trends at an upcoming webinar on November 13.

Guests:

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, Iowa State University
Tags
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content