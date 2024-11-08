A look at plant disease trends this year
It may be hard to remember now, but Iowa had a wet summer with quite a bit of severe weather. That’s an equation that adds up to plenty of plant diseases. Chelsea Harbach of the ISU plant and insect diagnostic clinic will be here to tell us about 2024’s greatest hits when it comes to plant disease.
Harbach will also share more about plant disease & insect trends at an upcoming webinar on November 13.
Guests:
- Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, Iowa State University