Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
More like dry-owa

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published October 18, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
September was the driest month on record.

September of 2024 was the driest September on record in Iowa and so far, October hasn’t been an improvement. It’s hard to know what this will mean long term, but right now it means you might want to do some watering. Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University shares some watering tips for these dry months.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new  Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Jeff Isles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
