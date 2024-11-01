© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Shiver me timbers

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrAaron Steil
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
If you feel cold, your plants feel cold, too. Extra steps are needed to protect your landscape plants through the winter months.

November is here and winter weather will not be far behind. It’s time to put your roses and many other plants to bed. Horticulture specialists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil share tips for keeping outdoor plants safe through the coldest months.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
