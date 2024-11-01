Shiver me timbers

November is here and winter weather will not be far behind. It’s time to put your roses and many other plants to bed. Horticulture specialists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil share tips for keeping outdoor plants safe through the coldest months.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

