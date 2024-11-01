Shiver me timbers
If you feel cold, your plants feel cold, too. Extra steps are needed to protect your landscape plants through the winter months.
November is here and winter weather will not be far behind. It’s time to put your roses and many other plants to bed. Horticulture specialists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil share tips for keeping outdoor plants safe through the coldest months.
To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
- Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University