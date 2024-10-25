© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Gourd big or go home

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When it comes to Halloween plants, pumpkins are gourdgeous.

Pumpkins, witch hazel, corpse flower and many others! It's spooky season for plants. Iowa State University Horticulturists Dan Fillius and Aaron Steil discuss these seasonal, spooky plants.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Dan Fillius, commercial vegetable and crop specialist, Iowa State University
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
