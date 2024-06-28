Nothing a homegrown tomato won't cure

Today... what you need to know about homegrown tomatoes so you can pick them ripe off the vine. Iowa State's Ajay Nair tells us everything we need to know when growing tomatoes — from trellising, pest control, fertility, irrigation and more.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

