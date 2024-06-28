© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Nothing a homegrown tomato won't cure

By Danielle Gehr,
Madeleine Willis
Published June 28, 2024 at 12:16 PM CDT
Today... what you need to know about homegrown tomatoes so you can pick them ripe off the vine. Iowa State's Ajay Nair tells us everything we need to know when growing tomatoes — from trellising, pest control, fertility, irrigation and more.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Ajay Nair, associate professor and Extension vegetable production specialist, Iowa State University
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
