Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Contain your plants, not your excitement

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanAaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
From functional to fancy, container gardening can take many different forms. They are pretty, colorful, and great options for people with limited mobility.

Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist, gives listeners a guide to putting mixed containers together.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticultureGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
