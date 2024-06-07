© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Welcome to the shrub club

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published June 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
When we consider adding new plants to our landscape we don't often consider medium-sized shrubs. Jeff Isles, department chair of horticulture at Iowa State University joins host Charity Nebbe to define shrubs and offer a few recommendations.

Guests:

  • Jeff Isles, professor and chair, department of horticulture, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
