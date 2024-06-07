Welcome to the shrub club

When we consider adding new plants to our landscape we don't often consider medium-sized shrubs. Jeff Isles, department chair of horticulture at Iowa State University joins host Charity Nebbe to define shrubs and offer a few recommendations.

