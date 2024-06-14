© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Born a bramblin man

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published June 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Growing raspberry or blackberry brambles can be a thorny business, but the rewards definitely outweigh the risks. Randall Vos, fruit crop specialist at ISU, guides listeners through the ample bramble benefits.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new  Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, fruit crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
Garden Variety
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content