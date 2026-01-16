© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
December board game update

By Alex Goldmark,
Nick FountainLuis Gallo
Published January 16, 2026 at 10:50 AM CST

This is a short update on the Planet Money Board Game project, find episode one here and episode two here

Back in episode two, we asked for your help designing the Planet Money board game. Hundreds of you sent in notes and audio. Thank you! 

In this audio update, Alex and Nick talk through some of the feedback you all sent in, what changes we've made as a result, and announce a new – almost final – version of the game to test.  

Next up, we'll finalize the design and choose a theme. You'll have a chance to suggest cards to include! Then, the series will turn to following the production and the economics of getting a game to shelves, and what it takes to get the best placement in big box retail. Wish us luck! 

Sign up below to get game updates, including when we have a name to announce later this month.

Alex Goldmark
Alex Goldmark is the senior supervising producer of Planet Money and The Indicator from Planet Money. His reporting has appeared on shows including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Radiolab, On The Media, APM's Marketplace, and in magazines such as GOOD and Fast Company. Previously, he was a senior producer at WNYC–New York Public Radio where he piloted new programming and helped grow young shows to the point where they now have their own coffee mug pledge gifts. Long ago, he was the executive producer of two shows at Air America Radio, a very short term consultant for the World Bank, a volunteer trying to fight gun violence in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, and also a poor excuse for a bartender in Washington, DC. He lives next to the Brooklyn Bridge and owns an orange velvet couch.
Nick Fountain
Nick Fountain produces and reports for Planet Money. Since he joined the team in 2015, he's reported stories on pears, black pepper, ice cream, chicken, and hot dogs (twice). Come to think of it, he reports on food a whole lot. But he's also driven the world's longest yard sale, uncovered the secretive group that controls international mail, and told the story of a crazy patent scheme that involved an acting Attorney General.
Luis Gallo
Luis Gallo is a Colombian-American producer, journalist, and artist. Before joining Planet Money, he reported for 99% invisible about Medellín's tourism boom turning sour for locals. He co-wrote and produced the series LOUD: The History of Reggaeton with Spotify Studios and Futuro Studios. He reported on the underground market for Venezuelan women's hair for Latino USA and was a senior producer at Audible where he investigated the radicalization of teenagers online and the lives of Vietnam War draft dodgers-turned scientists and Nobel laureates at the NIH. He has covered hidden New York City history during the AIDS crisis and was an artist-in-residence at the Queens Museum researching Latine and Black solidarity during the civil rights era.