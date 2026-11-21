An Iowa hotline that helps people sign up for food assistance is facing a $170,000 shortfall due to federal funding cuts tied to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last year.

Iowa’s SNAP hotline is run by the Iowa Food Bank Association (IFBA), a network of six food banks across the state. The program is the state’s only over-the-phone option for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) sign-ups.

As food pantries face increased demand, food bank employees say the hotline plays a critical role in helping connect Iowans with food assistance. Despite the funding gap, Iowa Food Bank Association Executive Director Katie Sorrell said her organization is committed to continuing the service.

“We know that food banks and food pantries can't fill the gap of a federal nutrition program,” Sorrell said. “Those that are eligible for SNAP has narrowed over the last year, and we want to make sure that Iowans who are eligible for SNAP are applying for SNAP.”

Sorrell said the hotline averages 260 calls a day. Between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, the hotline submitted 12,004 SNAP applications, according to the association.

Reduced funding from One Big Beautiful Bill Act

SNAP hotline services are not currently impacted by the reduced funding, Sorrell said.

The Iowa Food Bank Association is federally reimbursed for a portion of hotline costs using funds earmarked for SNAP outreach activities. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act increased how much states pay in administrative costs for the program starting Oct. 1 of this year.

Sorrell said the association was previously reimbursed 50 cents for every dollar through a SNAP outreach grant. That amount has now dropped to 25 cents.

Previously, the federal government and states split administrative costs evenly. Now, states are on the hook for 75% of administrative costs for the program, while the federal government is responsible for a quarter of those costs.

USDA confirmed in a memo in May that federal reimbursement for SNAP outreach activities would be reduced by 25% as well.

Filling the gap

The network’s six food banks are currently covering the costs of the funding shortfall through donations and grants. Covering the gap could divert money that would otherwise be spent on food supplies, Sorrell said.

The association is also asking state lawmakers for a $170,000 appropriation for the upcoming budget year.

The SNAP hotline took 43,184 calls over the one-year period from July 2025 through June 2026. Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services referred 72% of those calls.

“They [HHS] don't do telephone-based SNAP application service, so you're routed to our SNAP hotline,” she said. “That is a big part of our ask for the state appropriation.”

If the state appropriation doesn't come through, clients could lose out on the expertise of the SNAP hotline staff, said Phil Jeneary, a lobbyist and advocacy manager for IFBA.

“If… we're not able to get that funding, and it would have to maybe shift to a different department or go back to HHS, you know, there would be a lot of folks that might not be able to get the help that they need at that moment,” he said.

Jeneary said the IFBA hopes to have funds allocated through the state’s Health and Human Services budget.

How does the SNAP hotline work?

The Iowa Food Bank Association has administered the state’s SNAP hotline since 2016. Five hotline employees, who are trained by Iowa HHS, walk through the application process with each caller, filling out and submitting the application on the caller’s behalf. The hotline also offers live translation.

“They don't need the internet. They don't need a computer. No travel required,” said Seth Fox, a SNAP Direct Service Specialist with the hotline. “All they need to do is call us, and we will walk them through the application process.”

For seniors who are living alone or have difficulty using technology, the hotline is a more accessible option to sign up for SNAP. Fox said the hotline can be a lifeline for many. He recalled speaking to a caller who was digging in the dumpster for food while she was on the phone.

“Those ones [calls] really impact you because food is a human right, and somebody who is living on very, very little, you know, Social Security income, disability income, whatever, they are desperate,” he said. “They absolutely need SNAP for every meal.”

Nearly a third of callers to the hotline identify as having someone with a disability living in the household, according to Cindy Doerr, director of public benefits at the Food Bank for the Heartland.

Doerr said hotline employees are focused on connecting Iowans with SNAP — especially those who may not realize they qualify for the program. She encouraged people to reach out if they’re wondering if they can receive assistance.

“There's no shame or embarrassment in applying for SNAP,” she said. “There is funds for everyone who qualifies to apply for SNAP. If someone applies, they're not taking it away from someone else. If you have need, if you are struggling to put food on the table, reach out to us because even if you don't qualify for SNAP, we do have those other resources.”

If you or someone you know would like to apply for SNAP, call 1-855-944-3663 (1-855-944-FOOD). The hotline is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.