Sioux City students join 'Free America Walkout' to show solidarity with immigrants

Almost 200 students stood outside North High School in Sioux City, where their voices pierced through the cold January air.

As whistles blew in the background, they chanted one phrase over and over again.

“No more ICE. No more ICE. No more ICE.”

Similar protests popped up across the country on the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

People also gathered for peaceful protests, in Iowa City, Grinnell and other Iowa towns.

“We're here to protest ICE, and its unfair enforcement of immigration laws that's, frankly, tyrannical. And we're here to protest the shooting of Renee Good and the kidnapping of our neighbors,” student Katie Hartnett said. “Many of us are scared that our friends and our family and our neighbors will be taken off the streets or shot in the face.”

Student protesters outside of Sioux City's North High School. A few of the student protesters held signs denouncing President Donald Trump. Katie Hartnett (center) chants with other students outside of North High School in Sioux City. Students take part in a protest outside of Sioux City North High School. School officials allowed the students 30 minutes to share their anti-Trump messages.

The protest resonated deeply at North High, one of Iowa’s most racially diverse schools. The Sioux City Community School District is a majority-minority district, with students speaking 47 different languages. About 45% of North High students identify as Hispanic.

@iowapublicradio IPR's Sheila Brummer reports on a protest at North High School in Sioux City, where students participated in the nationwide "Free America Walkout,” held on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Protesters chanted anti-ICE messages and held signs that read “No Kings.” ♬ original sound - Iowa Public Radio

Laura Gale, a North High student, said she wants all classmates to feel safe.

“I constantly feel this feeling of, like, I want to be involved in my community and I want to fight back against things I think are wrong,” Gale said.

Gale helped organize the protest, along with another student, Raiden Parvu, who thought only a couple of dozen supporters would show up.

“Enlightening to see that this many people banded together, and I hope that some of the others can feel the same way that have been scared under this regime," Parvu said. "Showing that people are together like this will allow a sense of community among everyone here, and I think, right now, that's vital for the safety of Americans and really anyone — civilian or not.”

Another student, a native of Mexico, declined to give his real name for fear of deportation. He estimated that about 10% of North High’s students are in the U.S. without legal status.

That estimate is difficult to verify, as the school district does not collect or maintain information on students’ immigration status. Federal law guarantees all students access to a free public education regardless of immigration status.

“I have lived here for 10 years, and I think if they [immigrants] are trying to find a better life, I think they should be able to do that,” the student said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio North High students Raiden Parvu and Laura Gale organized the student protest.

The school district allowed students 30 minutes to protest.

Leslie Heying, director of communications and community engagement for the district, estimated about 60 students also “walked out” at West High School and a group of 25 participated at East High School.

“The district has a protocol in place which allows for both learning and peaceful expression to occur in concert while also ensuring student safety,” Heying said. “We remain committed to providing a safe learning environment, while respecting students' rights to peaceful expression.”