Trump administration puts pressure on 2 of Iowa's largest districts for "race-based" practices

Des Moines Public Schools learned Tuesday that the district is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for “race-based employment practices” that the department said may be discriminatory.

In a letter to Interim Superintendent Matt Smith, the department points to the district’s affirmative action plan from 2021, which discusses increasing the number of teachers of color in elementary grades as a district goal. The letter also references the district’s strategic plan, which lists maintaining and growing affinity spaces and creating a feedback plan to "lift up voices of our people of color" as part of a staff retention plan.

The letter also quotes a page from DMPS's webpage on equity that says, "diversity enriches the climate and strengthens the effectiveness of our schools ... We believe it is in the best interests of our school district to develop an employee culture reflective of the greater society." In between the quoted parts, the page reads "All aspects of education are enhanced by different viewpoints and perspectives that spring from economic, racial and ethnic diversity."

The DOJ also points to a partnership with Des Moines Area Community College and Drake University, called 3D Coalition, aimed at recruiting and hiring more “minority” teachers in Des Moines schools.

The DOJ letter does not mention Superintendent Ian Roberts, but comes days after his arrest by federal immigration officers. IPR News asked the DOJ if there was any connection with the new investigation. The DOJ responded that it had no further comment. Roberts was the district’s first Black superintendent.

DMPS is the largest school district in Iowa.

Cedar Rapids schools ends program that helps students of color

The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced last week that it has followed orders from the Trump administration by ending its partnership with a local organization that helps students of color succeed in school. The district, which is the second-largest in the state based on certified enrollment, previously partnered with the Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success for over 30 years.

The Trump administration said the academy discriminates on the basis of race by focusing on serving students of color. If the district didn’t end its partnership, the administration would have withheld $18 million in remaining federal funding that is set to be apportioned through the Magnet Schools Assistance Program.

Ruth White, executive director of the academy, said the partnership ending feels like a gut punch.

“Fact of the matter is that most people know the focus of the academy is on raising the academic levels, cultural levels, self-knowledge levels, confidence levels of students of color,” she said. “But we don’t ever say, ‘If you’re white, you can’t come in here.'”

The Trump administration also said some of the district’s hiring and recruiting incentives were offered to employees based on their race.

Heather Butterfield, director of strategic communications for Cedar Rapids schools, denied those claims.

"Regarding the hiring bonuses, the bonuses were offered one year by the district to staff who had experience working with diverse student populations,” she said. “They were not given out based on race.”

Superintendent Tawana Grover said the district is committed to offering its educational opportunities to everyone.

"We regret if any past practices by the district caused confusion or concern," Grover said. "Our goal has always been, and continues to be, to bring students and staff together and ensure every learner has the support and opportunities they need to thrive."

White said the necessity of the program in the district remains and she plans to “fight the good fight.”

The announcements from the school districts come as the Trump administration has moved to end what the president calls “illegal” diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) mandates, policies and programs in the federal government and discourage DEI initiatives in the private sector, including in corporations, nonprofits, professional associations and universities with large endowments.