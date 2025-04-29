Senate approves changes to Iowa’s definition of bullying, sending the bill to Reynolds’ desk

The state of Iowa’s definition of bullying in schools would change under a bill that’s headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill would specify that “harassment” and “bullying” would have to include “repeated and targeted” behaviors toward a student. It would take out the part of current law that says bullying is based on an actual or perceived trait, including but not limited to traits like race, religion, sexual orientation and political belief.

Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, says the bill ensures all kids get the same protections.

“Right now, there’s a misinterpretation being applied in some school districts, where if you don’t meet those laundry listed identities that’s currently in Iowa Code, they’re passing it off as just two kids that were having a disagreement.”

Democrats say the bill would make it harder to address bullying. They say it raises the bar by requiring repeated behaviors and it removes guidance that helps schools identify bullying.