Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not run for reelection in 2026

Gov. Kim Reynolds is not running for reelection, setting up a wide open race for Iowa governor in 2026.

Reynolds became the first woman to serve as governor in 2017, moving up from her previous position of lieutenant governor after Republican Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to China. She was elected as governor in 2018 and reelected in 2022.

In a video statement Friday morning, Reynolds thanked voters for supporting her rise in politics from Clarke County treasurer, to state senator, lieutenant governor and ultimately to the governor’s office.

The decision not to run for reelection was difficult to make, Reynolds said, but she determined she will step aside at the end of her term so she can give back to her family that has supported her political career.

"Now it’s time for me to be there for them, to help them through the next stage of life, to see every track meet and basketball game, to see them grow before they’re all grown,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ choice not to run for governor leaves a void at the top of party leadership, but she expressed confidence in the foundation Republicans have built in state politics.

“I've seen firsthand the passion and dedication of so many leaders, and I am confident that the next generation will continue to build on our success,” she said.

Reynolds has led a Republican trifecta in state government since becoming governor. Among other things, she has used it to enact a broad restructuring of state agencies, to expand charter schools and create education savings accounts, and to establish a single income tax rate of 3.8%.

Iowa Republicans commend Reynolds' leadership

Her announcement was greeted with statements from GOP leaders applauding her record.

“Gov. Reynolds has been a generational leader for our state and party,” said Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. “Under her bold, conservative leadership, Iowa now sits as one of the best states in the entire country. Taxes are low, cash reserves are full, our freedoms defended and Iowa’s future has never been brighter.”

Iowa's 2nd Congressional District Rep. Ashley Hinson issued a statement praising Reynolds' leadership.

“The next governor no doubt has big shoes to fill — we need a governor who can build on Gov. Reynolds’ tremendous success and partner with President Trump to keep Iowa growing,” Hinson said.

Who could run to be Iowa's next governor?

Former state Rep. Brad Sherman is the only Republican who had previously announced plans to run for governor.

Sherman said Friday that Reynolds "has served Iowa well" and said he is ready to step into the role to advance "a bold conservative vision for Iowa."

"I am running to serve the people of Iowa with courage, clarity and common sense," he said in an emailed statement. "With Gov. Reynolds stepping aside, I am fully prepared to lead our party into the next chapter."

A statement from Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird indicated she may be considering running for governor. She thanked Reynolds for her service to the state.

"In the weeks ahead, Bob and I will pray and consider what this decision means for our future," Bird said. "I appreciate the calls of encouragement I've already received. I am committed to continuing my work on behalf of Iowans and to support President Trump as he works to Make America Great Again."

Bird endorsed Trump during the Iowa Caucuses in 2024, and on caucus night in Des Moines, Trump said, "She's gonna be your governor someday, I predict."

On the Democratic side, Paul Dahl of Webster City is the only candidate who has announced plans to run for governor so far.

State Auditor Rob Sand is widely expected to run for governor in 2026.

"Public office is a demanding path in a way that few truly understand," Sand said on the social media site X. "I wish Gov. Reynolds and her family well in retirement."

Democratic leaders said Friday that it is time for a change. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said Republicans' decade of control in state government has left Iowa 49th in economic growth and with an estimated $900 million budget deficit due to tax cuts and education savings accounts for private schools.

"In 2026, voters will get to hold them accountable for taking our state in the wrong direction," Hart said. "It's time to vote for a governor who will put Iowans to work, lower costs and support our rural areas."

Editor's note: This story was updated April 11, 2025 at 2:35 p.m. to add statements from candidates and potential candidates.