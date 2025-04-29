EPA to allow summer sale of E15 nationwide

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted an emergency waiver permitting the nationwide sale of a fuel blend with higher amounts of ethanol through the summer months, which Iowa fuel and farm leaders say will help farmers, fuel producers and Iowans at the pumps.

Midwestern states, including Iowa, already had waivers in place to allow for summer sales of fuel blended with 15% ethanol, also known as E15. EPA’s decision Monday waives the agency’s summer restrictions on the fuel for the rest of the country and follows guidance from the president’s executive order from January, declaring a national energy emergency.

The press release from EPA said the move will “provide families with relief” by providing more options at the pump with lower prices per gallon.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig applauded the decision and said Iowa drivers saved more than $38 million by choosing E15 over E10, a lower blend of ethanol fuel, in 2024.

“Today’s E15 announcement by the Trump Administration is a win for consumers across the U.S. and farmers here in Iowa,” Naig said in a statement. “This decision is a big step toward making our country more energy dominant, independent, and secure.”

Iowa Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley both applauded the measure, noting it was an example of “promises made, promises kept” by the president and would be a “big” boost for corn farmers.

“It’s clear (President Trump) is making our farmers, producers, and all of rural America a priority, and I look forward to working alongside him to secure permanent, nationwide access to this cleaner, cheaper choice at the pump,” Ernst said in a statement.

According to National Corn Growers Association, year-round E15 sales throughout the country would lead to an increased demand of more than 2 billion bushels of corn annually, which is why the group has pushed for increased ethanol demand.

Brent Johnson, president of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, applauded the EPA decision, but noted EPA has consistently issued similar waivers, and urged for a permanent change to the rule.

“Clearly, there is strong consumer demand for a lower-cost fuel option at the pump, and Iowa farmers stand by readily able to meet the growing demand for biofuels,” Johnson said in a statement.

Naig similarly noted the need for a permanent regulation allowing the sale of the fuel. He, along with Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and industry groups have all sent letters to congressional leaders urging the passage of such a law.

“We are tired of waiting,” Monte Shaw, executive director of Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said in a statement. “Consumers and retailers are tired of waiting. E15 could provide a market for 5 to 7 billion gallons of additional ethanol demand at a time when American farmers and rural communities are hurting.”

The EPA waiver is in place from May 1 through May 20, as the Clean Air Act only allows a 20-day waiver, but considering trends from the past several summers, industry leaders expect the waiver will be extended through the other summer months.