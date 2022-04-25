A bill to require E-15 at Iowa gas stations is advancing in the Senate

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to require Iowa gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol advanced Monday after being stalled in the Senate for months.

The governor’s lobbyist, Molly Severn, said the bill will help reinforce Iowa’s economy.

“This bill is the result of significant compromise from everyone along the fuel supply chain, from farmers to fuel retailers,” Severn said. “If we’re to remain the national leader in agriculture and renewable fuel production, we must send a strong message against the constant uncertainty that we have faced from the federal government and the EPA.”

More than half of the corn grown in Iowa goes to ethanol production. President Joe Biden recently announced he would allow the use of E-15 through this summer when it's typically not allowed, and Severn said Reynolds is working to make that change permanent.

Under the bill in the Iowa Legislature, gas stations that open after Jan. 1, 2023, would have to sell E-15, gas blended with at least 15 percent ethanol, from at least half of their dispensers. Existing gas stations with compatible infrastructure would have to sell E-15 from at least one dispenser by 2026. If a gas station upgrades its underground infrastructure, it would have to offer E-15 from at least 50 percent of its dispensers.

The Iowa House passed the bill in early February. That version included two different waivers gas stations could use to get out of the E-15 mandate. One would apply to stations that have specific underground infrastructure that’s old and incompatible with E-15. The other waiver would go to stations that get an inspection to certify it would cost more than a certain amount to upgrade their equipment.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee amended the bill Monday to add a third opportunity for gas stations to avoid the E-15 mandate. Gas stations that sell less than 300,000 gallons of gas per year would be able to get a waiver.

“We’re really trying to help out these small retailers here in the state knowing that these support a lot of our rural communities,” said Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs. “And there’s a difference between a high-volume station having the capital to make investments…versus a small station that might not have as much capital.”

The Senate bill would also give more financial assistance to small gas stations that want to upgrade their equipment to be able to sell E-15.

The committee passed the bill with a voice vote, so it’s not clear who supported the bill and who didn’t.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, was the only senator who asked to be recorded as voting against the bill.

“My concerns are about the mandate—the requirement that state government is going to tell business owners that they have to sell a particular product,” he said.

Bolkcom said it’s ironic that Republican leaders refuse to enact mandates for farmers to help improve water quality, but they’re willing to issue an E-15 mandate to gas stations.