Iowa Supreme Court rules 6-week abortion ban can go into effect

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled a law that bans abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy can go into effect.

Does this mean abortion is illegal in Iowa?

In a 4 to 3 decision, the Iowa Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling, which issued a temporary injunction blocking the law into effect.

The majority opinion written by Justice Matthew McDermott stated that the district court issued the temporary injunction incorrectly using the "undue burden" test, which is the legal basis that Planned Parenthood had argued abortion laws are subjected to under the state constitution.

The law bans abortion when a “fetal heartbeat” or cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as six weeks of pregnancy. That is before many people know they’re pregnant. It effectively bans most procedures in Iowa. It does offer exceptions for rape or incest.

What are lawmakers saying?

In a statement, Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the court's decision, saying she is "deeply committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, and promoting fatherhood and its importance in parenting."

“There is no right more sacred than life, and nothing more worthy of our strongest defense than the innocent unborn. Iowa voters have spoken clearly through their elected representatives, both in 2018 when the original heartbeat bill was passed and signed into law, and again in 2023 when it passed by an even larger margin. I’m glad that the Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the will of the people of Iowa," Reynolds said.

Attorney General Brenna Bird called the ruling a "landmark victory."

"Today’s supreme court decision to uphold Iowa’s heartbeat law sends a loud and clear message: Iowa stands for life. As Attorney General, I have been so grateful to defend Iowa’s heartbeat law and protect the unborn," Bird said.

In a statement, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart condemned the ruling, saying "Iowa women have been stripped of reproductive rights that they have maintained for more than 50 years."

"It's obvious Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republicans do not trust women to make their own decisions regarding their own medical care or for doctors to use their best judgment while treating their patients," Hart said. "Republicans went too far with this abortion ban, and Iowa voters will hold them accountable this November."

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum responded to the decision in a statement issued Friday morning.

Jochum called Friday “a tragic day in Iowa history.”

“Senate Democrats stand with the majority of Iowans who support safe and legal access to abortion. This despicable and dangerous ruling cannot be the last word on reproductive rights and personal freedom in Iowa,” Jochum said.

In a statement, Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst said Iowa Republicans when too far.

“Everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions,” Konfrst said. “Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family.”

The Iowa Board of Medicine, which is the sole authority to enforce the ban, finalized its administrative rules for the law earlier this year.

The Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has flagged the term “fetal heartbeat” as misleading, saying the activity the law is referring to is actually “embryonic cardiac activity.” It says the sound that can be detected by advanced ultrasound technology is electronic pulses during the embryonic stage that is well before the chambers of the heart are developed.

Madeleine King / Iowa Public Radio Iowans gather in front of the state Supreme Court building ahead of the court's hearing on a 2023 law that would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

How many people in Iowa seek abortions?

About 4,200 abortions were performed in Iowa last year, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit that supports abortion rights.

It estimated 940 Iowans traveled out of state to Minnesota, Nebraska and Illinois to get an abortion while an estimated 270 Nebraskans traveled to Iowa for an abortion in 2023.

Abortions increased 20% in Iowa between 2019 and 2023, according to the New York Times.

The Iowa Abortion Access Fund reports requests for financial support for abortions has increased 27% since 2021.

How did we get here?

Lawmakers passed the current abortion ban during a one-day special session called by Gov. Kim Reynolds in July 2023.

This came just weeks after the state Supreme Court permanently blocked a nearly identical law passed in 2018, but left the decision open enough for lawmakers to test another similar ban under the state constitution.

That law, which banned abortion after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, was initially blocked by a district court in 2018 shortly after an Iowa Supreme Court ruling added heightened protections to abortion under the state constitution, determining it protects a fundamental right to abortion, subjected to strict scrutiny.

Following that ruling, Reynolds appointed four new justices to the court: Christopher McDonald, Dana Oxley, Matthew McDermott and David May. Republican governors have appointed all justices.

This set the scene for the Iowa Supreme Court’s 2022 decision, which reversed its 2018ruling and found the right to abortion is not subject to strict scrutiny under the state constitution. It also allowed a 24-hour waiting period for those seeking abortions to go into effect.

The state’s 2022 ruling came out a week before the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, overturning the nationwide right to abortion.

Madeleine King Anti-abortion activists held a prayer walk in Des Moines in July 2022.

Following the state Supreme Court’s ruling, Reynolds asked the court to reinstate the 2018 “fetal heartbeat” ban under the state’s new standard for abortion laws.

Her request ultimately failed in June 2023 when the Iowa Supreme Court deadlocked in a 3-3 decision, defaulting back to a lower court’s ruling, and permanently blocking the law. Justice Oxley recused herself from the case for an unspecified conflict of interest.

However, the justices wrote they would reconsider Iowa’s legal test for abortion restrictions if lawmakers passed a new law.

Less than a month later, Reynolds called a special session where lawmakers passed the current law, which has been upheld by the court.

IPR reporter Katarina Sostaric contributed to this story.