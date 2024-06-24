A world without women
Imagine your world without women: the women you work with, the women you encounter in the service industry, maybe even the women who teach or care for your children.
Nationwide women’s strikes are planned for June 24, two years after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court ruling. Unsettled host Charity Nebbe has a conversation with strike organizers, then explores women's labor — paid and unpaid.
Guests:
- Rachel O'Leary Carmona, executive director, Women’s March Network
- Tracy Jones, Iowa women’s strike organizer
- Jessica Calarco, associate professor of sociology, University of Wisconsin-Madison, author, Holding it Together: How Women Became America’s Safety Net
- Mary Noonan, associate professor, department of sociology and criminology, University of Iowa