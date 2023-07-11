Iowa GOP lawmakers advance 'fetal heartbeat' 6-week abortion ban

Iowa Republican lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday afternoon to ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy as hundreds of Iowans protested abortion restrictions at the Capitol.

House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst told abortion rights supporters at a rally they will likely feel defeated after Republicans pass the “fetal heartbeat” bill. She urged them to vote their views on abortion in the next election.

“What we’re not going to do is give up,” Konfrst said. “What we’re not going to do is walk away. We’re going to double down, we’re going to fight, and we’re going to hold them accountable. Are you with us in this fight?”

Protesters cheered in agreement.

Gov. Kim Reynolds called the special legislative session because last month, the Iowa Supreme Court deadlocked on her request to reinstate the “fetal heartbeat” bill she signed into law in 2018, permanently preventing it from taking effect.

Madeleine C King / IPR Arguments broke out between some supporters and opponents of a six-week abortion ban at the Iowa Capitol.

Republican lawmakers are expected to send a nearly identical bill to Reynolds’ desk Tuesday night. It would ban abortions after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo via abdominal ultrasound, which can be as early as six weeks after the beginning of a person’s last menstrual period.

The bill has exceptions for rape, incest, miscarriage treatment, medical emergencies that endanger the mother’s life, and fetal abnormalities that are incompatible with life. It would take effect immediately after being signed into law. Abortion is currently legal in the state until 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Before taking initial votes on the bill, lawmakers heard comments from Iowans for an hour and a half in the House and more than two hours in the Senate.

Margaret Harris, a volunteer counselor at a Newton anti-abortion pregnancy center, said she supports the bill because she believes life starts at the very beginning of pregnancy.

“I say yes to this bill for all the moms who keep their babies in spite of uncertain support systems, who want their kids to have more secure lives than they did,” Harris said.

Hilary McAdoo, a fertility nurse from Waukee, opposed the bill. She told lawmakers the six-week ban would actually give most women much less time than that to seek an abortion.

“You may not get a positive home test until you are four to five weeks gestation,” McAdoo said. “That means you’re giving these women one week, one week to be able to obtain a safe procedure.”

According to a spokesperson for House Democrats, 96% of the more than 1,000 Iowans who submitted written comments online were opposed to the bill, while 4% supported the bill.

Madeleine C King / IPR Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, managed the "fetal heartbeat" abortion bill during the special legislative session.

A Des Moines Register poll from March found 61% of Iowans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and 35% of Iowans say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

The special session began around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with the House and Senate gaveling in. In the Senate, Republicans proposed and approved rules to end debate and move to final votes at 11 p.m.

Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said Republicans were rushing the process and muzzling Iowans by passing the bill in one day.

“You make women wait 24 hours for abortion care, but you’re going to give them less than three hours to make the case of why their bodies should matter, why they should be constitutionally protected in this state?” she said.

Petersen said it was a sad, dark day for Iowa.

Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, later said nothing about the “fetal heartbeat” bill is new. She said a nearly identical bill was passed five years ago, and it went through several hearings and votes at the time.

“There has not been a rushed process,” Sinclair said. “In fact, I would suggest that perhaps this has gone on too long given the nature of the contents of the law.”

This story will be updated.

