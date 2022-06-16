© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
State Government News

Iowa Supreme Court to rule Friday on constitutional abortion protections as separate U.S. Supreme Court decision looms

Iowa Public Radio | By Natalie Krebs
Published June 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT
A protestor holds up a sign saying My Body My Choice
Madeleine King
/
IPR
Abortion-rights supporters gather on Des Moines' streets in reaction to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to release a decision Friday on a case that could affect the future of abortion access for Iowans.

The case centers on a 2020 Iowa law that requires a 24-hour waiting period for those seeking an abortion.

A lower court struck down that law last year because of a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling that found Iowa’s constitution protects the right to seek an abortion.

The 2018 ruling makes it very difficult for Iowa lawmakers to pass further abortion restrictions.

Earlier this year, the state asked the Supreme Court to review its 2018 ruling, arguing it was wrong and should be overturned.

This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on a case this month that could overturn Roe vs. Wade.

If both Roe vs. Wade and Iowa’s 2018 opinions are overturned, it could pave the way for Iowa’s legislature to pass more abortion restrictions and revive previous laws struck down by courts.

