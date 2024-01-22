Listen: Changes to Reynolds' proposed overhaul of the state's Area Education Agencies

Changes to Reynolds' overhaul of special education

Gov. Kim Reynolds' original bill would have barred the state's nine Area Education Agencies from providing anything that isn't directly related to special education. That meant schools would have to find other ways to get support for the other services AEAs currently provide.

In an agreement announced Thursday, Reynolds said her proposal would be amended so that some existing services would be allowed to continue, as long as the school districts want those services and they're approved by the Iowa Department of Education. Reynolds says changes were made after getting feedback from lawmakers, educators and parents.

Bill to prohibit local conversion therapy bans advances

Republican lawmakers also advanced a bill that would prevent cities and counties from banning conversion therapy. The largely discredited practice tries to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and it's banned for minors in many states.

In Iowa, Davenport and Linn County currently have bans on the practice. Waterloo repealed their ban when they were threatened with a lawsuit by a Christian conservative group.



Overhauling the state's behavioral health system

This week, top state health officials called the governor’s proposal to merge Iowa’s mental health and substance use treatment systems is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.” The proposal would merge Iowa's 13 mental health and 19 substance use service regions into just seven unified behavioral health districts. Officials say the plan would eliminate redundancies, make better use of taxpayer dollars and provide a clear way for Iowans to find help.

Department of Health and Human Services Director Kelly Garcia says the proposal is also part of the state’s work on settlement negotiations in a class-action lawsuit over a lack of care for kids with severe mental health needs.

