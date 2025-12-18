Health officials confirm 9th case of measles this year in Iowa infant

The Polk County Health Department identified the state's ninth case of measles this year in an infant who is too young to be vaccinated.

Officials said Thursday that the child recently traveled to an area where the virus is spreading, and there are no known local public exposure locations.

"Luckily, we are confident at this time that we have not had exposures or points of contact, and so we believe the risk is low to the general public," said Juliann Van Liew, the Polk County Health Department director.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services identified eight other cases of the highly contagious virus this summer between May and July amid a national outbreak.

Those who think they have symptoms of measles should call ahead to their doctor's office or the emergency room to prevent exposure, Van Liew said.

"Those first initial symptoms are often the fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, which are often followed by that typical rash that we see and hear about for measles," she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children get their first dose of the MMR shot between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years old. Infants between 6 and 11 months of age who are traveling abroad can get an early dose.

According to state data, 87% of Iowa’s 2-year-olds received the MMR vaccine in 2024.