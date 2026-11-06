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New mutual aid site connects those in need with extra food and supplies in Des Moines

Iowa Public Radio | By Maura Curran
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:37 AM CST
Two Supply Hive leaders sit at a table with their phones as they help a user test their new mutual aid site, Cross Pollinate.
Maura Curran
/
Iowa Public Radio
Supply Hive Board President Taylor Tompkins (left) and Founder Zakariyah Hill help users test Cross Pollinate during a testing event at Wakonda Christian Church on Oct. 26, 2026. They hope to launch the site this month to connect donors and volunteers with people in need.

The Supply Hive, a mutual aid nonprofit in Des Moines, is working on a resource site that connects volunteers and donors with the people that need their help. The team is currently testing Cross Pollinate with the hopes of launching it in a few weeks.

The site features two main buttons — ‘I have’ or ‘I need.’ From there, users can fill out a form requesting help and they will be matched with someone in their area who is offering what they need. Users can request food, funds, supplies or time and skills.

Zakariyah Hill, founder of The Supply Hive, said the group often sees people wanting to give extra funds or supplies they have, but because the nonprofit is made up of a small team with full-time jobs, they have limited capacity to respond.

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“We saw this need and saw us being a roadblock in it, an obstacle, them having to wait on us to find that person and connect that person with them,” she explained. “It is hard to meet real life needs when we’re working with so little of time.”

But this platform, Hill said, fills those gaps sometimes left by organizations like hers, and expands The Supply Hive’s reach through other people.

She said money is what drives people’s needs and this site is a way others can help, even if they can’t donate.

“You have funds, you can see open fundraisers and support them. You have supplies, it’ll connect you with the people seeking your supplies, whether it be clothing, furniture, etc.,” Hill said. “Or time and skills — you might have a special skillset, or you might have time to donate and volunteer to other organizations as well.”

Hill said the platform is meant to help anyone in need, whether they need help paying a medical bill, affording a car seat or they are experiencing homelessness.

She said people can access or donate to food pantries and other nonprofits in Des Moines, and she hopes the site will create a network of volunteers that support those organizations. Down the line, she said she hopes they can have a coalition with nonprofits outside of the metro too.

The site will roll out in phases as they continue to test its features. Hill said they still have to hire someone who will oversee the forms and match users, so only the ‘I have’ feature is available for people to use, or they can look for volunteer opportunities.
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Maura Curran
Maura Curran is IPR's 2026-2027 News Fellow. Curran has experience reporting, producing and photographing stories in Springfield, Mo. She has reported on education, business, the environment and culture for news outlets in Iowa and Missouri. Curran has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Missouri State University.
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