IPR's 2026 holiday book guide
Looking for your next read or something to share? Local booksellers name the top fiction and nonfiction books to give and receive this holiday season.
Stephen King once said, "Books are like portable magic" — and that's just one reason they make great gifts. Talk of Iowa welcomed expert readers to share the top fiction and nonfiction books to gift this holiday season.
These recommendations come from Jan Weismiller and Tim Budd of Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City, and Linzi Murray, owner of Reading in Public in West Des Moines.
Having trouble viewing this list? Click here.