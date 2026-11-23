Stephen King once said, "Books are like portable magic" — and that's just one reason they make great gifts. Talk of Iowa welcomed expert readers to share the top fiction and nonfiction books to gift this holiday season.

These recommendations come from Jan Weismiller and Tim Budd of Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City, and Linzi Murray, owner of Reading in Public in West Des Moines.

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Fiction books

Nonfiction books