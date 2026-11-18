George Bernard Shaw said, “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.” With that in mind, Talk of Iowa welcomed expert readers to share their 2026 reading recommendations for the kids in your life, from early childhood phonics to fantastical worlds built for young adults.

These recommendations come from Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth services consultant at the State Library of Iowa, Devin Redmond, an Iowa City-based teacher and librarian, and Molly Roberts, manager of children’s books and bookseller at Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City.

Looking for a specific reader? Jump ahead to: interactive picture and board books, early readers and chapter books, middle grade books, young adult literature

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Interactive picture and board books

Early readers and beginner chapter books

Middle grade books for ages 8-12

Young adult literature for grades 9-12