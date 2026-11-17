The artists behind two of Iowa’s most iconic pieces of art are converging at the Sioux City Art Center for a special event next month.

As part of an exhibit honoring American Gothic painter Grant Wood, the art center is hosting an interactive workshop with Iowa State Fair butter sculptor Sarah Pratt, called “Butter Together,” on Dec. 3. Participants will learn about the history of butter art in Iowa and get the opportunity to create their own sculpture out of a stick of butter.

The event caps off the final days of “Pastures to Present: Grant Wood’s Corn Room and New Visions of Rural America” at the Sioux City Art Center. The exhibit runs through Dec. 6.

Curator Christopher Atkins said the famous Iowa painter had a close connection to the state fair, making the workshop with the fair’s treasured butter sculptor even more special.

“Many people don't know this, but the way that these are connected is that Grant Wood was very successful at the Iowa State Fair. He submitted artworks in 1929, 1930, I think up to 1932, and he won blue ribbons,” Atkins said. “So, he's someone who not just painted the rural landscape, but the state fair was a place where he showed his paintings and where a lot of people got to see what he was doing.”

Wood’s American Gothic even got the butter treatment at the 1996 state fair as part of Iowa’s sesquicentennial celebration.

Pratt has been the fair’s butter cow sculptor for 20 years, after working as an apprentice for 15 years. In recent years, she has partnered with the nonprofit Humanities Iowa to bring the art of butter sculpting to communities across the state. Pratt said she’s looking forward to teaching a new group about the tradition and seeing what they create.

Courtesy of Sarah Pratt Sarah Pratt has been the lead butter sculptor at the Iowa State Fair since 2006. Pratt's twin daughters Hannah and Grace work as her apprentices.

“What I love about the Butter Together program is that it is different every time I facilitate it due to the participation of the folks in the class,” Pratt said. “Each brings a unique voice and identity to the project and the connections made are inspiring.”

The free workshop will provide up to 45 participants with one stick of butter and clay sculpting tools to work with. Atkins said everyone is welcome, no matter their skill level. From kids to adults, he encourages anyone interested to give it a try.

“We really believe that art is for everyone of all ages,” he said. “Sarah makes things very accessible. She makes this an activity that anyone can do, and anyone can enjoy.”

Although Pratt has presented Butter Together before, this will be her first time bringing the interactive workshop to the Sioux City Art Center. Because the Wood exhibit has a unique connection to the Sioux City area, Atkins said the art center wanted to tap into the community aspect of Pratt’s class.

“The best part about this program is the title,” Atkins said. “She puts an emphasis on butter together. It's really about people working on these things together. People who might know each other, people who are neighbors, people who have never met, come together and work on something creative.”

Pratt said presenting the workshop alongside Wood’s paintings is extra special for her since both artists have ties to Iowa’s farming tradition.

“I am especially excited to bring the program to the Sioux City Art Center in December and looking forward to building on the themes being celebrated in the current exhibits. Looking specifically at agriculture, community and art and how they impact our collaborative expressions of life in the Midwest,” Pratt said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Grant Wood’s Corn Room mural is on exhibit at the Sioux City Art Center through Dec. 6. The exhibit opened June 13 after the panels were conserved the previous year.

At the center of “Pastures to Present” is Wood’s Corn Room mural. The seven-panel piece was originally painted in 1926 for the Martin Hotel in Sioux City. It underwent conservation work in 2025 ahead of its centennial. Atkins said the newly restored mural shows Iowans how Wood’s artwork still “echoes” throughout the region today.

“It's also a time capsule for people to see, ‘Well, what is Sioux City now, 100 years later?’ In 1926, things were very different. So, how do we see ourselves through this creative artifact from the 1920s?” Atkins said.

Before the exhibit comes to a close, the Sioux City Art Center is hosting another event to honor the Iowa artist. On Nov. 18, author Wanda Corn will present research from her new book, The Couple with Pitchfork: American Gothic from Easel to Icon.

“Wanda Corn is the Grant Wood expert, and I mean that with a capital T-H-E,” Atkins said. “She's been studying Grant Wood for many, many, many years. She was a good friend of Nan Wood, who was Grant Wood's sister, famously depicted in American Gothic. So, to have her visiting here while the show is up is huge.”

Both events are free and open to the public. Details are available on the Sioux City Art Center’s website.