How 'American Gothic' became a global phenomenon

American Gothic, painted by Iowan Grant Wood in 1933, is one of the most recognizable works of art in the world. It is also one of the most imitated and parodied. Over the past 50 years, art and culture historian Wanda Corn has learned almost everything there is to know about American Gothic. She shares what she's learned in The Couple with the Pitchfork: American Gothic, from Easel to Icon. Corn is on a book tour across Iowa throughout November.

Then, primatologist Jill Pruetz has been studying a group of chimpanzees in Senegal for 25 years. Their highly sophisticated tool use has stunned the world, and they're featured in the new nature documentary HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli on PBS.

Guests:

