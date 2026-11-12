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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How 'American Gothic' became a global phenomenon

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published November 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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American Gothic, painted by Iowan Grant Wood in 1933, is one of the most recognizable works of art in the world. It is also one of the most imitated and parodied. Over the past 50 years, art and culture historian Wanda Corn has learned almost everything there is to know about American Gothic. She shares what she's learned in The Couple with the Pitchfork: American Gothic, from Easel to Icon. Corn is on a book tour across Iowa throughout November.

Then, primatologist Jill Pruetz has been studying a group of chimpanzees in Senegal for 25 years. Their highly sophisticated tool use has stunned the world, and they're featured in the new nature documentary HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli on PBS.

Guests:

  • Wanda Corn, Robert and Ruth Halperin Professor Emerita in art history, Stanford University
  • Jill Pruetz, regents professor, department of anthropology, Texas State University
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman