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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Drive-in theaters offer families a way to roll back in time

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

At its peak in the late 1950s, there were over 4,000 drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., with nearly 70 in Iowa. Today, there are four drive-in theaters operating in the state.

On this episode, we talk with the operators of three of the remaining drive-ins. They create nostalgia and programming that make going to a movie an event for families and communities to connect.

Then, we meet Iowa's new poet laureate, Paul Brooke. Brooke hopes his tenure as Iowa’s Poet Laureate will serve to educate Iowans on what’s at risk if we don’t preserve our environment. His new book Finding Meteorites in Antarctica will publish in the fall of 2026.

Guests:

  • Jeff Namminga, co-owner, Valle Drive-In
  • Randy Lorenz, co-owner, Blue Grass Drive-In
  • Sarah Clasen, general manager, Voy 61 Drive-In
  • Paul Brooke, Iowa Poet Laureate, endowed chair and professor of English, Grandview University
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Talk of Iowa MoviespoetryEnvironmentTourism
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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