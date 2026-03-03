Mission Creek announces new, one-day food, lit and music festival

A new spring arts festival is set to debut in Iowa City as a one-day celebration of food, literature and music.

Founders of the Mission Creek Festival and local literary organization Brink have partnered to produce Day Party, a daytime arts experience scheduled for April 25. The inaugural event will take place across several Iowa City venues, including The Little Village, Plated Table, Trumpet Blossom Cafe and Public Space One.

The launch of Day Party comes at a transitional moment for Mission Creek Festival, which marked its 20th year in 2025. After serving as the festival’s official producer since 2014, overseeing programming, production and marketing, the Englert Theater in Iowa City stepped down after last year's festival. This left the festival's future to its cofounders. Mission Creek co-founder André Perry and Brink founder Nina Lohman will serve as co-directors of the inaugural Day Party mini-festival.

Day Party will feature live music from both local and visiting artists, readings, conversations, film, installation art and a range of food experiences curated by local chefs.

Check out the full lineup (final schedule TBD!)

Bands and artists: Dayvyd Lunch, Dearborn, Freegrass + Alyx Rush, Gabi Vanek, Glab II, KL!NG, Sam Prekop, Sima Cunningham (of Finom), Younger

Writers and multidisciplinary artists: Annelyse Gelman, Auden Lincoln-Vogel, Jason J. Snell, Johanna Winters, Kate E. Hinshaw, Laura Conway, Nora Lange, Rachel Yoder, Ramin Roshandel, Sarah Anjum Bari, Sarah Minor

Food: Lamb's Quarter Livestock, Mazee’s Food Truck, Plated Table, Snacky Mini Mart, Trumpet Blossom Cafe