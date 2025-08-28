Horror is a niche genre among Iowa writers. One author hopes to find a community closer to home

In Iowa City, writers can thrive. The city’s “City of Literature” designation and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop — which has helped shape the careers of dozens of best-selling authors — has cemented its reputation as a hub for poetry, fiction and essays across genres.

But one author argues that horror is missing from the mix, and not just in Iowa City, but across the state.

“Iowa horror writers are few and far between,” said Ira Rat, an Ames-based horror author and founder of Filthy Loot Press. “I've had to drive all over the place to actually go to events that cater to horror fans. I've driven all the way to Pennsylvania, West Virginia, the Chicago area — multiple times."

Rat hopes to change that next month with One of Us, Iowa’s only horror fiction convention, and one of only a handful of recent horror events that have catered to creatives in the state. Launching Sept. 6 at Public Space One's Close House in Iowa City, the free event will bring together horror writers, small presses and fans from across the Midwest for an afternoon of readings, conversations and even live music. The showcase will feature 19 invited guests and four independent presses.

Rat sees One of Us as the start of a network. The goal is to celebrate the macabre while building a sustainable community of support in a state where horror writers like himself have felt isolated.

“It’s just one of those things where I don’t think the network is there yet,” he said. “Minneapolis has a scene. Chicago has a scene. I’m hoping maybe, for lack of a better term, that 'if we build it, they will come.' Hopefully, it will bring more horror writers to the surface that I didn’t know about.”

The timing, he added, was deliberate — close enough to Halloween to draw broader interest, but not competing with larger conventions in Chicago, Minnesota or St. Louis.

For its first year, Rat has modest expectations, but hopes the festival will grow into an annual event.

“Every time I talk about this, people light up and get really excited,” he said. “I just want to get a scene together. I have no expectations, other than I’m getting to meet several authors I’ve only known online before — and that’s going to be nice.”

One of Us runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 6 at Public Space One in Iowa City. Admission is free.