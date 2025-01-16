Iowa music to experience in 2025

Iowa can be a strange place for musicians. Historically, a lot of touring artists have skipped the state in favor of Minneapolis, Kansas City or, ultimately, Chicago.

However, there’s a lot going on and a multitude of talented musicians creating music across all genres — right here in Iowa — that you deserve to know. With artists and venues scattered across Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Davenport, Cedar Falls and more, there really are endless musical offerings here in the state. And when you actually dig into it, it can be a little daunting to catch everyone. We’ve done our best to compile a list of the Iowa artists you need to see this year. Most have released new music in the last few months or have new releases on the horizon. If we’ve forgotten your favorite Iowa artist, let us know!

Munk Rivers

Hailing from Des Moines, Munk Rivers released their excellent EP Practice Room last year. The band packs a ton of feeling into all their songs, and they're not to be missed when they play live. Formed by siblings Tucker and Charlotte Judkins along with bassist Max Green and drummer Izzy Marx, Munk Rivers is definitely one Iowa band to catch in 2025!

Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio Munk Rivers

Bootcamp

This is a hardcore punk rock act from Iowa City that’s on the rise. As proof, they recently joined forces with record label Convulse Records out of Denver, Colo. Bootcamp puts on a live show that might best be described as the equivalent of a roller coaster ride. Fast, in your face and before you know it, it’s over and you’re ready to go again. The band is sure to have dates around Iowa in 2025, so keep your eyes peeled.

James Tutson

James Tutson has a new record coming out in February, and the album’s singles have been some of the best of his career so far. This is all proof that Tutson is set to climb higher. Catch the release show for Fool For You Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Englert in Iowa City. To tide you over to then, take a look at Tutson's in studio performance with Studio One.

Strangers of Necessity

Half the duo is in Iowa, the other half is in Illinois, but Strangers of Necessity is an Iowa hip-hop gem. If you’re looking for something fresh in the hip-hop world, look no further. Tracks like “Pussy Cat,” “I Can See It (ft. Jim Swim),” “Fundamental” and “Drip” are great introductions to the duo. Hopefully we’ll catch you at a show with the group this year.

Madeleine C King / Iowa Public Radio Strangers of Necessity

Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops

Everyone’s favorite punk rock cops released their Live at The Lift album last year and had opening slots for Deerhoof and Otoboke Beaver. And with 2023’s Manic Fever already two years old, we’re all hungry for a follow-up. So here’s to hoping Greg and the band will get us our Poly Mall Cop fix this year!

Run Dog

This band is reminiscent of Father John Misty and The Decemberists, with a little bit of The Mountain Goats thrown in. Waverly's very own Run Dog garnered some positive buzz with the release of their EP last year, The Big Room. When the group comes through your part of Iowa, take the time and see the show.

28 Days Later

No Zombies here, just good rock music. Lead singer Gino Hale sounds like the second coming of the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, and the band is polished and tight. The guitars are loud, the drums are pummeling, the bass thumping. Give 28 Days Later a listen if you’re looking for a class act Iowa rock band. They even throw flute on the track “Marseille” for good measure.

Sun Centauri

You could call them an Iowa supergroup. Sun Centauri consists of Alyx Rush on vocals and production by Jim Swim. The two have been performing separately for quite some time, and we’ve covered both in the past. Sun Centauri is set for a good year with a performance lined up at Mission Creek Festival and — we hope — new music on the horizon.

The Value of Human Life

This is a recent music discovery at Studio One. The Value of Human Life is out of the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area and crafts garage rock with a tinge of Interpol and Joy Division vibes thrown in. The band recently released their EP, The Cost of Human Values, which you can listen to here. Plus if you're in the Cedar Falls area on Jan. 24 you can catch The Value of Human Life live at The Octopus.

Weary Ramblers

Iowa folk duo Weary Ramblers released their debut album this past year and were rumored to be in consideration for seven Grammy nominations. The duo can be seen performing all over the state!

Toon Smokes

This band is almost like stepping into a time machine to the psychedelic garage rock of the ‘70s. Toon Smokes is what you’d expect if Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention hung out with Ty Segall and created some truly heady jams. You can catch the group performing around Des Moines from Lefty’s to The Lift — or wherever they feel like it.

Angelo Rossi

Faze10

He wants to be bigger than Nas, and maybe he will be. If you haven’t heard Faze10 and you’ve been craving more top-notch Iowa hip-hop, look no further. 2024 saw the release of two of his albums – Gratitude and Everybody Can Win. The standalone track “Bigger Than Nas” is a highlight.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio

Mars Hojilla

Here's some indie pop out of Iowa City. If you like bands like American Football, Elliott Smith and Turnover you need to check out Mars Hojilla. The group submitted their song “Pinocchio” to the Tiny Desk Contest last year, and it’s worth the watch — Myles Evangalista’s lyrics are inspired.



Mr. Softheart

Mr. Softheart had a good 2024. With an overall change in sound, the addition of a new member, the release of an eclectic EP, a countrywide tour and opening slots for Phantogram and Underoath, the band is clearly on an upward trajectory. And we’ve heard rumors that new music on the horizon. It’s an exciting year to be a Mr. Softheart fan!

Alyssa Leicht

Running Man

Here’s another supergroup for you. If you’re new to them, Running Man channels classic acts like The Stooges, Television and The Modern Lovers. The band is based out of the Quad Cities and is a bit of a who’s-who of bands, including Meth & Goats, Lord Green and Mondo Drag, who have been kicking around in the DIY punk scene. Vocals are supplied by Ron “Skip” Greer, who’s been the lead singer of The Dead Kennedys since 2008. The group released their self-titled LP last November.

Sultryhustler

Electronic music in Iowa can appear to be a desert (unless you happen to be looking for EDM raves, which are secretly everywhere). I recently heard Sultryhustler for the first time and I can easily say it’s one of the musical endeavors I’m most excited to see in 2025. If you enjoy Aphex Twin and just overall music that makes you feel like you just entered Blade Runner then don’t sleep on this project.

These are just some of the Iowa artists that you can see live in 2025. Plenty of others like Early Girl, Dose, Holding Hour, Fishbait, Kl!ng, B.Well, Ariias, Teller Bank$, Dickie, Traffic Death, Big Begonias, Halfloves, Anthony Worden and The Illiterati, Wavecage, Druids, Bella Moss, DRXCULV, Allegra Hernandez, Dirty Blonde all belong on this list too. The main thing is you support local music and local venues.

Let us know who we missed and which Iowa artists you’re excited about!