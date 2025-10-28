Augmented reality is bringing art to life in central Iowa

If you've ever been prompted to look at a mural or artwork through your phone camera while walking in downtown Des Moines or visiting the Iowa State Fair, you've likely interacted with augmented reality.

Augmented reality, or AR, is a technology that overlays computer-generated images, text or graphics onto the real world. Unlike virtual reality, which creates an entirely digital environment, AR adds to the user's physical surroundings. Popular examples include the tech behind Pokémon Go or certain Snapchat and Instagram filters.

It can also be used to make artwork come to life, which is the idea behind a large mural that recently went up on the west side of the parking garage at 901 Grand Ave. in Des Moines. Painted by Dutch artist Leon Keer in collaboration with the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation and Principal Financial Group, the mural, Nature's algorithm, plays moving snapshots from scenes across Iowa on a pile of stacked retro TVs when viewed through the foundation's app.

“Augmented reality adds a layer of interactivity to an artwork,“ said Executive Director Alexa McCarthy. "We wanted something that could be interactive and perhaps hopefully invigorate an entire new generation of users through technology.”

The installation, which will remain on display for six years, marks the beginning of a broader initiative to bring AR-compatible murals to Des Moines. McCarthy said she hopes the mural sparks interest from local artists to create an augmented reality mural series in the area.

Multiple projects in central Iowa have utilized augmented reality technology for public art and interactives through Urbandale-based VAEZR Studio, a division of Zirous, Inc. a technology firm in West Des Moines. The studio has collaborated with the Iowa State Fair for years on multiple projects, including augmented reality games and activated murals, in which users scan a QR code to make their "activated graphics" come to life with their phone cameras.

The city of Adel partnered with VAEZR last year to create a mural that could be activated using augmented reality. VAEZR spokesperson Regan Heckman said that while the mural has remained the same, its activation has been changed multiple times since, including for the town's Sweet Corn Festival in August.

“The most exciting part, to me, is just the innovation and the creativity and also the flexibility for it to change," she said. "The physical mural never has to change, but we can change the activation daily. We can have it programmed for certain events."

She said using augmented reality for interactive art is a way to keep public works fresh and exciting.

"I just think that it's very unique and cutting-edge. I feel like it's perceived very well, even by all age demographics. So that's really cool to see — it resonates with everyone.”