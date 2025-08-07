What to know before attending a powwow

The Meskwaki people invite the public to witness their dances, taste their food and learn more about their history at the Meskwaki Annual Powwow. This year the festival and celebration happens Aug. 7-10.

Morgan Bear, a member of the Meskwaki tribe and part of the powwow planning committee, said some people can find attending the powwow intimidating, but that it’s a welcoming environment.

“We want the public to come,” Bear said. “We want to share our culture with them and I think the more that we can share, the more that we're able to let people know that we're still here, and we just want them to learn who we are.”

If you're attending, here are some tips to get the most out of the experience.

Finding the powwow

This year, due to flooding, the event has been relocated from the traditional powwow grounds to an area on the south side of the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel. Bear said that means the location is more accessible to the public than usual. There will be parking in the back and a shuttle for people who park in front of the casino.

Attire for attendees

Since the event is outside, dress for the weather. Wear comfortable shoes and consider bringing a hat, sunscreen or an umbrella.

What to expect

The main event of the powwow is the dancing. Attendees watch from the bleachers as Meskwaki people dance in colorful regalia and play the music live on drums.

“We don’t have a radio or a stereo where we are playing music from another time, it’s all really live and in the moment, just as the dancing is.”

Other weekend events include volleyball, golf and cornhole competitions, as well as the princess competition. Historians will be present at the Meskwaki Historic Preservation tent to share tribal artifacts, beadwork and information about Meskwaki history.

There are also vendors at the event selling crafts and traditional food.

“I think you have to try a piece of Meskwaki fry bread,” Bear said. “I would say our fry bread is super unique, because it's not sweet, but it also doesn't fall apart. It sticks together."

Powwow etiquette

Bear advised attendees to be present at the event and take in all the powwow has to offer. If you have a question, she said Meskwaki people will be happy to share more about the regalia they are wearing and other parts of their culture, though attendees should be respectful and refrain from touching any of the outfits without permission.

“This is the time where you get to come to this place, and you can actually ask the people who are right in front of you,” she said. “You don't have to read it in a book or go on Google. So I think just being present and not being scared to ask questions and just letting people know that you just want to know about their culture.”