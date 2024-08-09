© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
The art of Meskwaki beadworking

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this Talk of Iowa, we listened back to a conversation host Charity Nebbe had with Johnathon Buffalo about the history and significance of the celebration held on the only Indigenous settlement in Iowa. Also, Nebbe visited with Stella Youngbear, who has been creating beadwork for 65 years.

Later in the hour, ahead of this year's Hoover Hometown Days, Nebbe learns how to play Hoover Ball.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Aug. 10, 2022.

Guests:

  • Johnathon Buffalo, historic preservation director of the Meskwaki Nation
  • Stella Youngbear, bead worker
  • Leslie Hoover-Lauble, Great Granddaughter of President Hoover, Serves on the Hoover Presidential Foundation Board of Trustees
  • Cole Cook, account executive, Iowa Public Radio
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
