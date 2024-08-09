The art of Meskwaki beadworking

On this Talk of Iowa, we listened back to a conversation host Charity Nebbe had with Johnathon Buffalo about the history and significance of the celebration held on the only Indigenous settlement in Iowa. Also, Nebbe visited with Stella Youngbear, who has been creating beadwork for 65 years.

Later in the hour, ahead of this year's Hoover Hometown Days, Nebbe learns how to play Hoover Ball.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Aug. 10, 2022.

Guests:

