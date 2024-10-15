© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How the Meskwaki People reclaimed their homeland

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published October 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 1857, the Meskwaki Nation purchased 80 acres of land along the Iowa River. With that purchase, the Meskwaki people began to reclaim their homeland after centuries of hardship, displacement and persecution. Red Earth Nation: a History of the Meskwaki Settlement tells that story and more. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Meskwaki tribal historian Johnathan Buffalo and author of Red Earth Nation Eric Steven Zimmer.

Guests:

  • Johnathan Buffalo, tribal historian, Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa
  • Eric Steven Zimmer, historian and author of Red Earth: A History of the Meskwaki Settlement, director of Philanthropy at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingMeskwakiNative American
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content