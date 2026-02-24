Farm groups call for stable markets after Supreme Court overturns Trump’s tariffs

Farm groups in Iowa and across the country have called on the Trump administration to pursue a different approach to trade after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs.

On Friday, the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s use of an emergency law to impose many of his import taxes over the past year.

National farm organizations quickly called on the president to refrain from using other parts of federal law to establish tariffs, saying farmers need stable markets. But shortly after the court's decision, Trump announced new global tariffs under a different law, raising questions about recent trade deals and pausing others.

Aaron Lehman, a farmer in central Iowa and president of the Iowa Farmers Union, said the administration’s approach to trade has been detrimental for farmers and will have long-lasting effects on U.S. agriculture.

“Tariffs can be a good tool, but using them like this, it’s like using a hammer to fix a light bulb,” Lehman said.

Following the ruling Friday, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said farmers and ranchers need stability.

“In light of today’s Supreme Court ruling, we urge the administration to work swiftly to find other ways to resolve trade disputes and finalize recently announced trade frameworks,” Duvall said in a statement. “With supply costs already at or near record highs, we strongly encourage the president to avoid using any other available authorities to impose tariffs on agricultural inputs that would further increase costs.”

Scott Metzger, an Ohio farmer and president of the American Soybean Association, also called on the president “to refrain from imposing tariffs on agricultural inputs using other authorities.”

“U.S. soybean growers are reliant upon imports for critical farming tools like fertilizer, seeds, pesticides and agriculture equipment,” Metzger said in a statement. “Moving forward, certainty and dependable market access are essential for U.S. soy to remain competitive globally.”

The National Corn Growers Association said in a statement it supports “efforts to maintain and increase market access” for its members and urged the administration to quickly finalize ongoing trade deals.

Lehman, with the Iowa Farmers Union, said Congress needs to reset the country’s trade policy.

“For too long, Congress has let the administration go without providing the oversight that’s needed,” Lehman said. “As a result, we’ve had a chaotic trade policy, and despite the ruling from the Supreme Court, which was correct, we don’t see any end in sight to the chaotic trade policy.”

Lehman added that trade agreements, which are long-term and require Congressional approval, are very different than Trump’s short-term trade deals.

He said the Iowa Farmers Union and National Farmers Union are tracking what happens with the Unite States-Mexico-Canada Agreement this summer as it undergoes a formal review process. All three countries must decide whether to continue the USMCA for another 16-year term.