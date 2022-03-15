© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Dolly Parton bows out of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations

Published March 15, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Dolly Parton has been known to gracefully decline an honor or two. She has turned down a Presidential Medal of Freedom and declined to have a statue of her put outside the Tennessee Statehouse. Now she's bowing out of a chance to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Parton posted on social media she doesn't want to split votes. Other nominees include Dionne Warwick and Pat Benatar. But the country music star says this has inspired her to maybe do a rock album one day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

