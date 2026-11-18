Iowa vape retailers could lose millions of dollars in combined sales after the state’s first vapor products directory took effect Monday, sharply limiting what stores can sell.

Central Iowa Vapors CEO Monica Reynolds estimates the financial hit to her 11-store chain could exceed $300,000. Actual losses will depend on how much each retailer relies on products left off the list and whether customers switch to products they can still buy.

Reynolds said the directory leaves her chain without about 90% of its e-liquid selection and every disposable vape it had been carrying. At Puff N’ Pour in Des Moines, owner Manoj Rai said vapes account for 30% to 40% of his revenue. He now has nearly $15,000 worth of unlisted vapes that his vendors won’t take back.

Retailers held fire sales around the directory's release to clear as much inventory as possible before pulling unlisted products from shelves. Now they’re trying to gauge whether the products they can still sell will make up for lost sales.

The Iowa Department of Revenue postponed the directory’s Oct. 15 launch to give manufacturers more time to submit information. Businesses can only sell or offer for sale products that are on the list. The department says it will spend the first few weeks helping businesses understand and comply with the rules. It will begin enforcing penalties Dec. 17.

The directory lists 361 products from 12 manufacturers. To qualify, products must have FDA marketing authorization or meet Iowa’s requirements for products with earlier FDA applications.

Tom Barton / Iowa Public Radio Vape products displayed at Puff N’ Pour in Des Moines are absent from Iowa’s new vapor products directory. Owner Manoj Rai says he has nearly $15,000 worth of unlisted vapes that his suppliers won’t take back.

Businesses face fines and penalties for violations

Under Iowa law, retailers, distributors and wholesalers face a civil penalty of $300 per day for a first violation for each unlisted vapor product they offer for sale until the product is removed from shelves or added to the directory. Repeat violations carry additional penalties for retailers of a $1,500 fine and a permit suspension of 30 or 60 days. A fifth violation within four years results in a retailer’s permit being revoked.

Manufacturers whose unlisted products are sold in Iowa face a civil penalty of $1,000 per day for each product offered for sale until it is removed from the market or added to the directory. A manufacturer that knowingly makes a false statement in required directory paperwork commits a serious misdemeanor for each false statement. The state can also recover investigation and prosecution costs, expert witness fees, court costs and attorney fees.

Retailers brace for steep losses

Reynolds said Central Iowa Vapors stopped reordering some products ahead of the registry and began discounting inventory. Reynolds said the directory can look more extensive than it is because a single flavor can appear several times at different nicotine strengths.

The 11-store chain plans to close its Ankeny store Dec. 9. Reynolds said it closed stores in Adel and Waterloo this year, and in Cedar Falls and Iowa City last year, in anticipation of the registry. Staffing fell from 78 employees a year ago to 44.

“CIV will succeed. We'll make it through. It'll be tough,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the company was founded to help people move away from cigarettes and eventually quit vaping. She said customers use the different nicotine strengths to cut back gradually.

"We want people to stop smoking, start vaping, and eventually, they should stop vaping. It's to help them get off that habit," she said.

Reynolds said the company checked suppliers’ paperwork before deciding which products to carry.

She said Central Iowa Vapors only carried products from suppliers it considered reputable and vetted their paperwork before stocking them.

The federal PACT Act requires interstate vape distributors to register and report certain information to federal and state authorities. Ingredient disclosures to the Food and Drug Administration are a separate requirement under federal tobacco law.

Rai said vendors won’t take back products not listed in the directory, and the listed alternatives he’s considered can cost more, offer fewer puffs or come in flavors his customers are less likely to buy.

Tom Barton / Iowa Public Radio Vape products displayed at Puff N’ Pour in Des Moines are absent from Iowa’s new vapor products directory. Owner Manoj Rai says he has nearly $15,000 worth of unlisted vapes that his suppliers won’t take back.

“So there's a lot of panic in our business community. A lot of people are closing down their shops. A lot of panic, a lot of anxiety," he said.

Both retailers said they wanted more time to sell through inventory.

“We’re gonna lose a chunk of revenue overnight. We're gonna lose a chunk of business overnight,” Rai said. “And I think it's very unfair that they did that. And the amount of products that they showed on the list is so limited.”

Confusion over what’s allowed

The wording and status of products listed in the directory are also causing confusion.

For example, Rai said he was unsure whether he could sell products marked “pending.” Those products meet Iowa’s listing requirements if they were on the U.S. market as of Aug. 8, 2016, and their manufacturers applied to the FDA by Sept. 9, 2020. The application must still be under review, or a final decision must have yet to take effect. Manufacturers must pay a fee for each product and certify under penalty of perjury that it qualifies.

Federal law still requires FDA authorization. Some vapes remain on shelves during review because the FDA gives lower enforcement priority to certain products with pending applications. It can still take action against unauthorized products, including those that pose safety risks or appeal to children. Iowa says it will update its directory at least monthly. Reynolds said even a few weeks could strain shops that depend on products missing from the initial list.

Tom Barton



/ Iowa Public Radio Vape products displayed at Puff N’ Pour in Des Moines are absent from Iowa’s new vapor products directory. Owner Manoj Rai says he has nearly $15,000 worth of unlisted vapes that his suppliers won’t take back.



Iowa lawmakers passed the registry law in 2024 to restrict unregulated e-cigarette products, curb youth vaping and give state authorities tools to enforce federal rules. Central Iowa Vapors was among the businesses that sued, arguing federal law preempted the state requirements. A federal judge blocked enforcement in May 2025. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision July 30, and the district court dissolved the injunction Sept. 3.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird praised the ruling, saying candy-flavored vapes made in China are marketed to American children and alleging manufacturers mislabel products containing carcinogens to get them through U.S. customs.

Reynolds and Rai said they support age restrictions and worry that limiting what stores can sell could drive customers to unregulated sellers.

Reynolds also questioned how much Iowa will collect from a tax that starts Jan. 1 if stores like hers have fewer products to sell. Senate File 2480 sets a tax of 5 cents per milliliter of vape liquid containing nicotine or a nicotine analog. The first $3 million collected annually from that tax on all alternative nicotine products and vapor products in Iowa goes toward pediatric cancer research and care at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Rai, who opened Puff N’ Pour just over a year ago, said he’ll try to comply with the new rules. He’s unsure whether the store can make up for the lost sales.

“It's a very tough situation to be in,” he said. “We're gonna try to do our best and try to stay compliant with the state and their rules, but it is very, very unfair.”