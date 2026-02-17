House GOP proposes 2.25% K-12 funding increase

House Republicans are proposing slightly more funding for K-12 schools than the governor and Senate GOP proposed. Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee approved a 2.25% increase in K-12 school funding.

However, Democrats and public school advocates said none of the proposals are enough to keep up with inflation.

Kimberly Stone, a parent of two public school students in Des Moines, asked lawmakers to put more money into education. She said programs like art and music, which help children find a sense of belonging and develop important skills, would be at risk without sufficient funding.

“When funding fails to keep pace with reality, these are often the first programs that districts are forced to cut,” Stone said. “These are the ones that we are seeing cut in our community, not because they lack value, but because districts are faced with an impossible task.”

Rep. Dan Gehlbach, R-Urbandale, said the proposed 2.25% increase would be an additional $180 per student, which he called a “responsible, sustainable number” that legislators could provide to school districts.

Senate Republicans passed a 1.75% increase, and Gov. Kim Reynolds suggested a 2% increase.