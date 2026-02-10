Med spa regulation bill moves into full House committee

An Iowa House subcommittee has unanimously advanced a bill that would further regulate Iowa medical spas.



The bill (HSB 591) would add additional oversight to spas that offer minor, nonsurgical medical procedures like Botox injections and laser hair removal. It would also require all med spas to be licensed by the Iowa Board of Medicine and allows the board to impose a fine of up to $500 for regulatory violations, such as not properly storing prescription medication.



Rep. Josh Turek, D-Council Bluffs, supports the bill, but said he’d like to see an amendment to make the penalties public and possibly increase the fine.



“Five-hundred dollars, I'm not sure is going to be a sufficient deterrent,” he said. “And maybe we should have two different standards, in terms of a minor violation of privacy or security, and a major violation, in terms of health.”



The bill now moves to the full House Health and Human Services Committee for consideration.