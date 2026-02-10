Iowa House bill proposes statewide dress code for K-12 students

Students at the state’s public and charter schools would have to adhere to a statewide dress code under a bill advanced by a House panel.

The bill (HSB 681) states that students’ clothing would have to promote personal hygiene, neatness and modesty. Clothing also couldn’t have words or images that promote illegal activities, and attire couldn’t expose undergarments or midriffs.

Rep. Samantha Fett, R-Carlisle, said the bill is meant to be a baseline.

“I think what we're trying to do is set minimum standards here — kind of similar to the cellphone bill that we passed last year — that says, ‘Here's the minimum standard of what school districts should be doing to promote cleanliness, modesty and making sure that all school districts are implementing those consistently,” Fett said.

Rep. Angel Ramirez, D-Cedar Rapids, said the bill is unnecessary and that the standard of personal hygiene could more heavily impact poorer students.