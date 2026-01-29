Republican lawmakers look for common ground on property tax bills

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s “open to everything” when it comes to settling on a proposal to hold down the cost of property taxes. The governor and Republican leaders in the House and Senate have all announced their own property tax proposals.

The Senate version would eliminate property taxes for Iowans 60 and older who have paid off their homes, while the governor’s version would freeze property taxes for people 65 and up with homes that are worth less than $350,000.



The House proposal doesn’t have a provision for seniors, but would exempt $25,000 of a home’s value from property taxes.



Reynolds said her goal is to get something done.



“Nobody should be drawing lines in the sand right now. Everybody should be looking for common areas that we have,” she said. “There are some similarities in all three bills. Find out what those are, and then let's talk and figure out what makes sense.”



The bills from the governor’s office and the House cap city and county revenue growth at 2%, while the Senate version ties a cap on revenue to inflation.