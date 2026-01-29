Iowa Senate hears public comment on CO2 pipeline bill meant to avoid eminent domain use

Supporters of a proposed carbon pipeline say a bill (SF2067) advancing in the Senate that’s meant to avoid the use of eminent domain is a good step forward.

The bill, proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, would give pipeline companies more flexibility to find a path around unwilling landowners. It would also require companies to try everything possible to not use eminent domain.

Colin Gorton, a lobbyist for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA), said the bill isn’t perfect but it’s a reasonable compromise that could become law.



“IRFA has consistently supported proposals that would enhance landowner protections, make the permitting process more flexible and ultimately let projects find a path forward,” Gorton said. “We believe that to be the case for this bill.”

Landowners who oppose the pipeline say the bill does nothing to protect their right to reject it. Cynthia Hansen, whose family farm is in Shelby County, said the bill only protects pipeline companies’ rights.

“This bill opens up a larger pool of landowners for the companies to choose from, but it does nothing to protect unwilling landowners from the threat of, or the use of, eminent domain,” she said.

A Summit Carbon Solutions lobbyist said the company supports expanding the pipeline corridor, but said other provisions in the bill would be too costly.