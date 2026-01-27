Senate Majority Leader to change eminent domain bill that passed out of the House so companies can find alternative routes for pipelines

Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh said he’ll replace the language in a House bill banning eminent domain for carbon pipelines with his own pipeline legislation.

After hearing public comments on the House bill Tuesday, he said a committee would amend it to reflect his bill that helps pipeline companies find a route around unwilling landowners.

Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said that’s a “bait and switch” on an issue that Iowans care deeply about.

“I fully support the piece of legislation that passed the House, and now if you’re seeking public comment on the House version, and you have a completely different game plan of how you’re planning to run it through the Iowa Senate, I think people should have a right to know that,” Petersen said.

Klimesh said he may also hold a subcommittee hearing on his own pipeline legislation.